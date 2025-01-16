Exploring coffee-based desserts from around the globe

Coffee is more than just a drink; it’s an essential ingredient in some of the world’s most beloved desserts. Its deep, rich flavor adds complexity to sweet treats, creating a harmonious balance between bitter and sweet. From creamy creations to icy indulgences, coffee-based desserts have captured the hearts of dessert lovers across the globe.

One of the most iconic coffee desserts is Italy’s tiramisu. This layered masterpiece features coffee-soaked ladyfingers nestled between rich mascarpone cream and a dusting of cocoa powder. The interplay of flavours and textures makes it a timeless favorite. Another Italian classic is affogato, a simple yet sophisticated treat. A scoop of vanilla gelato or ice cream is “drowned” in a shot of hot espresso, offering a delightful contrast of warm and cold with every spoonful.

Japan’s coffee jelly brings a refreshing twist to the coffee-dessert scene. Made by setting sweetened coffee with gelatin, it’s often served with a drizzle of cream or condensed milk for a delightful textural experience. Meanwhile, in the United States, espresso brownies have become a crowd favorite. Adding espresso to the batter intensifies the chocolate flavor, making the dessert irresistibly rich and decadent.

France offers its own coffee-inspired delights, such as café liégeois and coffee éclairs. Café liégeois layers coffee ice cream, sweetened coffee and whipped cream in a glass, creating an elegant dessert with a refreshing edge. Coffee éclairs, on the other hand, are filled with coffee-flavoured pastry cream and glazed with coffee icing, providing a luxurious twist on the classic éclair.