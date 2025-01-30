Dine, décor and drama!

As I write my column this week, I’m filled with a sense of anticipation. In a few hours, I’m hosting a dinner soiree for a party of 15 at home. It’s the middle of the week, but it’s one of those days when I could catch my breath, and not be riddled with a to-do list longer than my traffic-filled commute to work. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to host a dinner party, but this got me wondering how the art of hosting a dinner at home has become a tricky affair.

Growing up in middle-class India, social gatherings at home formed the mainstay of most of our lives. You see, ‘going out’ was not a part of most of our culture — it was a privilege reserved only for the most exceptional occasions.