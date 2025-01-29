Winter Mornings, Warm Plates

Winter mornings in Delhi have a way of creeping under your skin—the chill bites at your fingers as you reach for a drop of water from the tap or wriggle out of the comfort of your bed.

Cooking breakfast in this weather feels daunting, and all one craves is a comforting and cozy meal. To answer this craving, we set out to explore five breakfast spots in the city that offer more than just food—but deliver hearty meals that warm both the heart and the appetite. From buttery paranthas to fluffy pancakes, these places redefine the joy of breakfast.