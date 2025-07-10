Kitchen Hacks: How to take care of your wooden chopping boards effectively?

If you take proper care of your wooden chopping boards then they will last longer, become hygienic and will make it easier for you to use them regularly. Here is what you should be mindful of while taking care of your wooden chopping boards.

Every day cleaning

Since wooden chopping boards are required every day, it is necessary that they are cleaned after every use. Wash it with hot or warm water and dish soap. To wipe off the dirt use a sponge of soft brush. In other words use cleaning agents which are soft and not harsh or brittle. This helps in maintaining the texture of the board. Often times one tends to soak them in water. This should be avoided. Soaking would only mean water retention in the chopping board which in turn can cause cracks and damage. Once washed, dry the board completely before putting it back in its storage point. If the chopping board retains moisture then it may lead to growth of fungus or bacteria which would not be viable since edibles are cut on it.