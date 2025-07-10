Kitchen Hacks: How to take care of your wooden chopping boards effectively?

One of the most basic and item of everyday use is the chopping board. While chopping boards also come in different size and make, the wooden chopping board is the most commonly seen around. With different types of vegetables, meat, and continuous contact with water while cleaning it off, here are some ways wooden chopping boards can be best taken care of.
If you take proper care of your wooden chopping boards then they will last longer, become hygienic and will make it easier for you to use them regularly. Here is what you should be mindful of while taking care of your wooden chopping boards.
Every day cleaning
Since wooden chopping boards are required every day, it is necessary that they are cleaned after every use. Wash it with hot or warm water and dish soap. To wipe off the dirt use a sponge of soft brush. In other words use cleaning agents which are soft and not harsh or brittle. This helps in maintaining the texture of the board. Often times one tends to soak them in water. This should be avoided. Soaking would only mean water retention in the chopping board which in turn can cause cracks and damage. Once washed, dry the board completely before putting it back in its storage point. If the chopping board retains moisture then it may lead to growth of fungus or bacteria which would not be viable since edibles are cut on it.
Deep Cleaning- once a week
It is recommended that you deep clean the wooden chopping board at least once a week or as and when needed. Deep cleaning is usually done with natural agents like salt and lemon scrub for deodorizing and scrubbing; wiping with vinegar to do away with bad odours and combating bacteria; a hydrogen peroxide solution which helps in sanitizing the board. While you are deep cleaning, do remember that dishwashers or using bleach should be avoided as that further degrades the quality of the wooden chopping board.
Oiling is useful
This may be a new tip for many but it is actually beneficial if you oil your wooden chopping boards at least once a month. You can choose from food-grade mineral oil or beeswax and mineral blends. Vegetable oils should be avoided. Pour oil all over the wooden board, and rub it with cleaning cloth. Let it sit for a few hours or overnight and wipe it clean of the excess oil. If you notice that the surface has become rough or stained, then use a sand paper and lightly rub before oiling.