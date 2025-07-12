Is Black tea your perfect morning drink?

Noticeably, many people, especially those who are particularly conscious of their health are shifting gears towards drinking black tea rather than the traditional milk tea. While drinking tea in the morning is a habit which runs in the veins, the type of the tea that you drink also matters for keeping up with the ultimate goal. Is it for taste, out of habit, to lose weight or to energise yourself? Here’s look at if the emerging popularity of black tea makes it fit for a perfect morning cuppa.

Should you drink black tea in the morning?

There are several benefits of drinking black tea in the morning. First and foremost those looking for a mild caffeine boost can opt for black tea instead of coffee which contains much higher caffeine level. Moreover, they are rich in antioxidants like catechins which helps in reducing inflammation and supports cardiac health. Drinking a cup of black tea also helps in digestion. Drinking any kind of liquid in the morning makes sure that your body is hydrated. But apart from drinking black in the morning one has to frequently keep themselves hydrated by the intake of water, juice or other liquids throughout the day. The amino-acids in Black tea also help to keep you calm and concentrate better. Thus, black tea is often preferred by those who consider themselves as a morning person.

However, there may be a few drawbacks of drinking it too. If you drink it in empty stomach, there might be acid reflux and you might have acidity. Moreover, as is the case with most tea, it might stain your teeth, over time. In case you are caffeine sensitive, it might tamper with your sleeping patterns and make your mood irritated. Interestingly, black tea might slow down iron absorption in the body which might be a concern for those who suffer from anemia.