This new restaurant in Jaipur reimagines Rajasthani cuisine

Jaipur’s bustling food scene welcomes a fascinating new addition with the launch of Mirove Artisanal Kitchen in C-Scheme. Far from simply being a restaurant, Mirove is an earnest tribute to the Pink City’s rich cultural heritage, delivered through a creative fusion of modern design and sophisticated Indian cuisine.
Conceptualised by Sonali Sharma as a homage, the 8,000 sq ft complex, designed by Pantone Collective and architect Tanya Chutani, is a lesson in architectural dualism. Brutalist geometry and local workmanship come together in monumental concrete façades and sandstone texture-like patterns, evoking Jaipur’s iconic structures but with a decidedly contemporary twist. Muted rouge tones inside, scalloped seating and a showstopping 360° bar evoke a spiritual, cinema-like ambiance.
Mirove’s food philosophy is as much a reflection of its aesthetic: layered and deliberate. The menu thoughtfully integrates indigenous Rajasthani ingredients with international methods, leading to seasonal, carefully composed dishes that evoke nostalgia and sweet surprise alike. This is a restaurant where each course speaks for itself, inviting the guest not only to consume, but to fully sense the food’s offerings.
If you are a foodie, a gourmet traveller or just looking for an intimate and aspirational dining experience, Mirove Artisanal Kitchen guarantees an unforgettable journey to Jaipur’s heart.