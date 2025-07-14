This new restaurant in Jaipur reimagines Rajasthani cuisine

Mirove’s food philosophy is as much a reflection of its aesthetic: layered and deliberate. The menu thoughtfully integrates indigenous Rajasthani ingredients with international methods, leading to seasonal, carefully composed dishes that evoke nostalgia and sweet surprise alike. This is a restaurant where each course speaks for itself, inviting the guest not only to consume, but to fully sense the food’s offerings.

If you are a foodie, a gourmet traveller or just looking for an intimate and aspirational dining experience, Mirove Artisanal Kitchen guarantees an unforgettable journey to Jaipur’s heart.