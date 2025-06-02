Head to this Mysore restaurant for a mangolicious brunch

Prepare for a sweet celebration this Sunday as La Uppu at Grand Mercure Mysore introduces its special Aam-azing Brunch on June 8, 2025. This exclusive affair offers a delicious selection of mango delights meant to satiate every taste bud.

What can you expect on the menu?

Executive Chef Pradip Kumar Pani and his culinary team have come up with a special mango menu, where the inimitable flavour of the tropics sings in each dish. Guests can enjoy the savoury delights of Mamidikaya Pappu (Raw Mango Dal), Maangai Meen Kuzhambu (Raw Mango Fish Curry) and Kairi Paneer Masala. The gastronomic experience ends on a sweet note with Mango Cheesecake and Mango Delight.

Meet Grand Mercure Mysore for an afternoon of mango and meeting in a lively atmosphere, basking in the season’s much-loved fruit in foodie goodness and festive spirits.

June 8, 1-4 pm. At Grand Mercure Mysore. Nelson Mandela Road.