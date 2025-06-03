5 desi chutneys that cool you down instantly during summers

As the temperatures rise across India, many folks are turning to cherished culinary traditions to stay cool. Alongside refreshing coconut water and buttermilk, cooling chutneys have quietly yet effectively helped regulate body temperature during those sweltering summer months. Crafted with hydrating ingredients, herbs, and spices known for their soothing qualities, these delightful condiments do more than just enhance your meals—they help keep your body cool from the inside out.
So, which Indian chutneys are the best for beating the summer heat?
Rooted in regional Indian kitchens and the principles of Ayurveda, these five chutneys are light, refreshing, and loaded with natural cooling agents. Plus, they’re super versatile—enjoy them with rice, rotis, snacks, or simply as dips.
1. Mint-Coriander Chutney (Pudina-Dhaniya) : This vibrant green classic is a must-have in Indian homes. Both mint and coriander boast natural cooling properties and aid digestion. A splash of lemon juice and a sprinkle of cumin can really amp up its refreshing vibe.
2. Coconut Chutney: A favourite in the Southern part of India, this chutney is made from freshly grated coconut, which is hydrating and packed with electrolytes. Blended with green chillies, ginger, and yoghurt, it’s the perfect partner for idlis and dosas.
3. Raw Mango Chutney (Kairi Chutney): Tart and tangy, this chutney features raw mangoes, another seasonal delight that helps prevent heat strokes. Often spiced with cumin, salt, and jaggery, it cools the body while tantalising your taste buds.
4. Amla Chutney: Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, amla is a natural coolant. This chutney is made with chopped gooseberries, mint, green chillies, and a dash of honey or jaggery. It’s great for immunity and internal cooling.
5. Tomato-Garlic Chutney with Curry Leaves : Though a bit spicy, the combination of tomatoes and curry leaves helps balance pitta dosha (heat) in the body, according to Ayurveda. A small serving with rice or chapati can instantly refresh your palate.