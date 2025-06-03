Why is FSSAI banning use of ‘100%’ on food labels?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong advisory against the use of the term ‘100%’ in food labelling, citing concerns over its potential to mislead consumers.

FSSAI bans use of ‘100%’ on food labels; cites its potential for misinterpretation

The apex food regulator, in a statement, said it has asked all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to refrain from using the term on food labels, packaging, and promotional content, owing to its ambiguity and potential for misinterpretation within the existing regulatory provisions.

In the advisory issued on Thursday, FSSAI highlighted a noticeable surge in the use of the term ‘100%’ across food product labels and promotional platforms. The authority emphasised that such terminology is not only undefined under current regulations but also misleading and likely to create a false impression among consumers.

As per the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the term ‘100%’ is not defined or referenced in any manner under the FSS Act, 2006, or the Rules and Regulations made thereunder.