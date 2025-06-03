Coral Tourism: Things to be mindful of when in the sea

Respect Marine Life

While on coral tourism, the primary thing to do is respect corals. While they may paint picturesque scenery in front of you, in reality, they, too are living organisms. Even a slight touch to a coral can damage it irrevocably or even kill it. Moreover, corals are just a treat for the eye, not for the sensation of touch, tease, lean, stand or sit. You never know what might look dead is actually alive. Moreover, do not try to chase or irritate marine animals like turtles or dolphins. Also, avoid touching them or trying to lean on them while swimming. This might irritate them, and their behaviour can change abruptly to hurt you.

Marine Life is not a hobby

Collecting shells on sea beaches is one of the earliest memories most children have while on their trips to the coastlines. Since most of them are dead, broken and have no life in them, no one really restricts their collection. However, corals and other marine life should not be collected. In fact, in many beaches, collecting dead sea shells are also not permitted. This is because even though it is not necessarily visible, they all contribute in their own way to the delicate ecosystem. Tampering with this ecosystem might harm the balance in the chain.