7 tips that can make your trek safer during heavy rains

Safety precautions during trekking are required during every step of the path. Right from even before starting the trek, to during the trek and even after, you need to be careful and aware of certain things. Here’s a safety checklist for you.

Pick the Right Trail

Do a bit of research before picking out the perfect trail for yourself. Ask around among friends if they have been to one during the monsoons and would recommend it to you. Check out trustworthy guides, agencies or trek groups that would lead the trail. Try and choose a trail which would not be very steep and prone to landslides; instead, go for ones which have fewer river crossings and better drainage. Also, keep a minute tab on weather reports before going.

Weather reports change the game!

Maintain a weather report chart of the place you have zeroed in for trekking. Try and understand the rainfall trends. This not only helps you understand what to pack for yourself but also prepares you mentally for the kind of rainfall you might face during the trek. Also remember that weather is very dicey. There might be sudden weather changes before or during the trek and you should be prepared to face it. Furthermore, for those opting for group trails, weather reports play an important part, guides may also cancel the trek if the weather starts going on the wrong end.

Never go alone

Trekking can be a risky adventure to take upon all by your own. It is best to travel in a group, and if you must travel solo then take a guide or join a group tour at the venue. If none of these seem fruitful then keep your family informed of your whereabouts and itinerary. Often, there are patchy networks during treks so keep some form of communication open.