7 tips that can make your trek safer during heavy rains

Planning a trek during the monsoons? While Uttarakhand, Western Ghats, Meghalaya, Kerala and other places may be in your visit list, it is equally important to keep a safety list in place. This includes knowledge of the fact that you may face heavy downpours which would make the trekking path slippery, algae-filled and dangerous, river level rising and rocky with chances of sudden landslides and more.
However, if all goes well then it is an experience with views to cherish forever. Thus before embarking on this risky yet challenging adventure, here are a few safety tips to keep in mind.
Safety precautions during trekking are required during every step of the path. Right from even before starting the trek, to during the trek and even after, you need to be careful and aware of certain things. Here’s a safety checklist for you.
Pick the Right Trail
Do a bit of research before picking out the perfect trail for yourself. Ask around among friends if they have been to one during the monsoons and would recommend it to you. Check out trustworthy guides, agencies or trek groups that would lead the trail. Try and choose a trail which would not be very steep and prone to landslides; instead, go for ones which have fewer river crossings and better drainage. Also, keep a minute tab on weather reports before going.
Weather reports change the game!
Maintain a weather report chart of the place you have zeroed in for trekking. Try and understand the rainfall trends. This not only helps you understand what to pack for yourself but also prepares you mentally for the kind of rainfall you might face during the trek. Also remember that weather is very dicey. There might be sudden weather changes before or during the trek and you should be prepared to face it. Furthermore, for those opting for group trails, weather reports play an important part, guides may also cancel the trek if the weather starts going on the wrong end.
Never go alone
Trekking can be a risky adventure to take upon all by your own. It is best to travel in a group, and if you must travel solo then take a guide or join a group tour at the venue. If none of these seem fruitful then keep your family informed of your whereabouts and itinerary. Often, there are patchy networks during treks so keep some form of communication open.
Carry the right gear
Waterproof shoes are a must when you venture outdoors for a monsoon trek. Also, rain-jackets, rain coats or ponchos are needed. Good quality and weight carrying trekking pole is needed to balance the weight during the trek. These poles also help in gauging the sturdiness of the land before you actually step on it. Carry a light-weight backpack which will make it easier for you to travel with it, and make sure to use a cover on it otherwise it might get wet and the water might seep inside the backpack making everything wet.
Pack the required
Be very careful and smart while packing your essentials. Apart from the calculated packing of your clothes and other essentials, keep a first aid kid on you at all times. It should contain band-aids, antiseptic, and anti-leech spray. Keep some energy bars and oral hydration salt packets along with a water bottle. Light, torch, flashlight, headlamp, whatever suitable and convenient must also be carried.
Be mindful during the trail
While you are proceeding with the trail keep your eyes and ears open at all times. It is not a competition so you can walk slow and make sure the ground beneath is sturdy before keeping your feet. Try not to take any shortcuts or lesser known paths as you might get lost. Keep note of slippery rocks, muddy puddles and tree roots. These can be both your markers and your caution for the way back.
Also, keep in mind that you might be greeted by leeches, flash floods and landslides; and the thumb rule in each of the scenario is to not panic. For leeches, avoid standing in forested or wet areas for long and keep a leech spray, anti-septic and salt with you. With flash floods do not cross swollen rivers; and if you must then face upstream and carry a support while crossing.
Be alert of landslide zones prior to the trek and try not to walk very near to the cliffs. While going with a guide is definitely on the list, keep emergency numbers handy and trust your instincts. If anything feels amiss, do not hesitate to turn back any moment.
Clean yourself well!
After you return from the trek, clean, disinfect and completely dry all gears, clothes and shoes to avoid any fungal, bacterial or mold growth. Thoroughly check yourself for any cuts and bruises which you may not have been aware of previously. If you any wound apply anti-septic to it immediately.