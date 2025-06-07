Head to this Mysore fine diner for a scrumptious Father’s Day brunch

This Father’s Day, treat the man of the hour to an unforgettable culinary experience at La Uppu, Grand Mercure Mysore. On June 15, gather your family for a sumptuous brunch designed to create cherished memories.

Celebrate Father’s Day with a lavish brunch at Grand Mercure Mysore

Chef Pradip Kumar Pani and his talented team have curated a magnificent menu featuring inspired creation. Indulge in mouthwatering Mughlai Chicken Curry, Rajma Fetta Cheese Kebab, Badane Kai Sukke and a host of other gourmet dishes. The festive atmosphere provides the perfect setting to make the most of your celebration.

As a special treat all beloved fathers will enjoy an exclusive 50 percent discount on their total bill, making this an ideal opportunity to show your appreciation.

June 15, 1–4 pm. At La Uppu, Grand Mercure Mysore