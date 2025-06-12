Here’s where to head for a Father’s Day brunch if you’re in Mysore

This Father’s Day, treat the superhero in your life to a special brunch at The Verandah, ibis Styles Mysuru. Known for its charming Mysuru–inspired decor and tranquil ambience, The Verandah is the ideal spot to celebrate the man who has always been your rock.

What can you expect on the menu?

Head Chef Gaurav Bansal and his team have prepared a stunning range of international and regional offerings. Savour a selection of appetisers, mains and rich desserts, highlights being a multi–grain risotto station, an al-fresco salad bar, whole roasted chicken with summer vegetables–carving, a thupka Station, ratan manjusha (mushroom stuffed palak kofta) and seafood thermidor.

To make the occasion even more special, all the fathers who attend the brunch will be treated to a big 50 percent discount. It’s the best chance to express your gratitude to the man who never asked to be thanked.