Air fry or oven-baked: Which one should be on your plate?

There are several parameters which one can keep in mind before choosing the perfect equipment and the final dish that comes out of it. First of all, air fryer takes 20% - 30% less time than an oven to cook a dish. This saves your time, especially when you are in a hurry or unexpected guests drop in. While one oil spray works for the former, sometimes a little more oil can be used in an oven, depending on the dish that you are making. If you are looking to make French fries or anything hot and crispy, then air fryer is your go to electronic. But, in an over, the food may be crisp but less when compared to the former.

One of the major advantages of oven cooking is that you can prepare food for a large batch of people. That is why, come parties and dinners it is the most preferred medium of cooking. Air fryer on the other hand can only accommodate a small batch and is perfect for one-person munchies or a few guests that you invite for a night over. An air fryer can handle fries, meats and re-heating if your food has gone soggy while the oven is best for baking, roasting and broiling. Oven can also be used to heat and reheat but re-heating may not always restore the food to its former look and texture.