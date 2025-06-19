Discover the monsoon specials at this Maharashtra restuarant

As the monsoon embraces Karjat, Saltt at Oleander Farms is set to delight diners with a brand new menu specifically crafted to celebrate the season. Bursting with bold flavours, local nostalgia and seasonal ingredients, this curated line-up promises a comforting yet adventurous culinary journey.

Saltt Karjat unveils irresistible monsoon menu

The new menu offers a delightful array of dishes designed to make rainy days even more memorable. Guests can indulge in the warmth of classic corn soup or savour a unique twist on the traditional Bihari Litti Chokha, served with smoked dumpling potato and tomato chutney. Innovative additions include the Jacko Taco featuring panko-crumbed mashed potato with a sweet chilli dip, and the succulent Crusty Chicken Drums accompanied by mashed potato and jus.

Sweet endings are equally enticing with the Jamun Cheesecake, a delightful creation of fresh jamun puree baked with cheese, topped with buttercream and nuts. To complement the meal, Saltt has introduced special monsoon cocktails. The Berry Baarish balances tequila with fresh jamun puree and vanilla syrup for a creamy finish, while the Plum Old Fashioned blends whiskey with homemade plum and corn saccharum and in-house orange bitters.

Saltt, nestled within the picturesque Oleander Farms, a luxury farm resort in Karjat, invites guests to let the rains stir their appetite. Every dish on this monsoon menu is thoughtfully crafted to echo the mood of the season, promising a truly unforgettable dining experience.