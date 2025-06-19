This Southeast Asian eatery in Bengaluru launches executive dining experience

Bengaluru’s breakfast scene just got a vibrant upgrade with the opening of Nasi and Mee's stunning new flagship restaurant on Convent Road. Promising a Shiok Breakfast Club experience, this culinary destination invites diners to start their day amidst an enchanting Underwater Grotto themed space, reflecting Southeast Asia’s serene lagoons.

Dive into delicious mornings at Nasi and Mee’s New Convent Road flagship

Whether it's a romantic rendezvous or a casual catch-up, Nasi and Mee's new breakfast menu offers an extraordinary twist on morning classics. A standout is their signature Kaya Toast, featuring indulgent in-house Kaya jam on toasted Hokkaido milk bread with creamy butter. Innovative dishes like the Fren-Cha Toast, a matcha-infused brioche with matcha foam and berry compote, and an elevated Asian–inspired Avocado Toast on golden sourdough, showcase creative flair.

For those with heartier appetites, options include Bao Dang — scallion bao pancakes with mock meat chicken or Lamb Rendang. The Besar Breakfast is a generous spread of eggs Asian hashbrowns sourdough toast fresh avocado and smoked chicken sausages. The X.O. Benedict offers a choice of avocado chicken ham or Norwegian salmon. Complementing the meal are beverages ranging from traditional Kopi and Teh to refreshing Berry Smoothies and Ice–Blended Milo.

Nasi and Mee's new Convent Road outlet promises more than just a meal; it's an immersive experience where every dish tells a story of flavour artistry and tradition.

INR 290 upwards. 8.30 am – 11 am from Friday to Sunday every week. At Convent Road, Bengaluru.