New Zealand unveils game–changing Parent Boost Visa

New Zealand is set to transform family ties for citizens and residents alike with the launch of the Parent Boost Visa, a fresh long–stay visa that enables eligible parents to stay in New Zealand for up to 10 years. The multiple-entry visitor visa, which is not a route to permanent residency, will go live from applications from September 29, 2025.

All you need to know about New Zealand’s new Parent Boost Visa

The programme provides a first residence of a maximum of five years, with an extension of a further five years on a second successful application, subject to all conditions still being satisfied. Unlike permanent residency visas, recipients of the Parent Boost Visa have to leave New Zealand prior to their visa running out, or risk deportation.

This growth is especially meaningful for New Zealand's substantial Indian diaspora. Before, parents were only able to come on tight short–term visas. The Parent Boost Visa now gives Indian families an unprecedented chance at longer reunions, enabling parents to spend significant time with their children and grandchildren, cutting out the need for regular visa renewal. This flexibility brings comfort to families on different continents, particularly at significant life moments such as births, celebrations and medical requirements.

Eligibility for the visa means that applicants must be parents of New Zealanders or permanent residents, including adoptive children. Importantly, applicants also need to pass usual health and background checks, such as two medical screenings — one as part of the initial application and a second in the third year, done outside New Zealand. For many older parents from non–English speaking countries, an important plus is the lack of English language proficiency test requirement.

Financial needs can be fulfilled either by sponsorship by the New Zealand family, who have to earn the median income to sponsor a parent, or by parents by personal income equal to New Zealand Superannuation (approximately NZD $32,600 per annum for a single individual) or by showing substantial personal savings of NZD $160,000 for an individual applicant or NZD $250,000 for a couple. Comprehensive health cover for emergency medical expenses cancer treatment and repatriation is required during their visit.

Though the visa allows study for three months each year and remote work for offshore firms, the holders cannot pursue employment in New Zealand. This new visa strongly complements the current Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa, which granted a maximum of 18 months within a period of three years, being an excellent solution for long-term family support and companionship. Indian citizens who currently possess other parent visas can transition to the Parent Boost Visa, with only one visa being held at a time.