Saint Laurent brings Sushi Park to Paris with a luxurious new omakase experience

In an exciting fusion of haute couture and high-end gastronomy, Saint Laurent Rive Droite Paris introduces the next chapter of its exclusive partnership with Chef Peter Park of Los Angeles’ acclaimed Sushi Park. Renowned for his minimalist approach and meticulous sourcing of seasonal ingredients, Chef Park delivers an omakase experience defined by artistry and precision.

This marks Sushi Park’s first permanent outpost outside Los Angeles, following the success of the 2022 collaboration. To commemorate the occasion, a bespoke selection of ceramics has been crafted by famed ceramicist Daeyong Kim, adding an extra layer of refinement to the dining experience.