Saint Laurent brings Sushi Park to Paris with a luxurious new omakase experience

In an exciting fusion of haute couture and high-end gastronomy, Saint Laurent Rive Droite Paris introduces the next chapter of its exclusive partnership with Chef Peter Park of Los Angeles’ acclaimed Sushi Park. Renowned for his minimalist approach and meticulous sourcing of seasonal ingredients, Chef Park delivers an omakase experience defined by artistry and precision.
This marks Sushi Park’s first permanent outpost outside Los Angeles, following the success of the 2022 collaboration. To commemorate the occasion, a bespoke selection of ceramics has been crafted by famed ceramicist Daeyong Kim, adding an extra layer of refinement to the dining experience.
The unveiling of Sushi Park Paris coincides with the grand reopening of Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite boutique, following a year-long renovation. Set to reopen on February 21 2025, the reimagined space embodies the maison’s commitment to creativity, architectural boldness and collaboration with celebrated artists. This transformation is part of Saint Laurent’s broader global expansion, which in 2024 saw the launch of Babylone, a dedicated bookshop in Paris, with further ambitious projects on the horizon.
A defining feature of the new Rive Droite experience is the addition of a culinary dimension. The boutique’s lower level now houses the first permanent Sushi Park outside California, bringing its revered omakase dining to the heart of Paris. Established in 2006, Sushi Park has earned an iconic status among connoisseurs, with its understated elegance and masterfully crafted seasonal Japanese cuisine. The intimate tasting experience, highly regarded by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello and his inner circle, aligns seamlessly with the brand’s sophisticated and curated universe.
The underground Sushi Park bar and dining room reflect a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity. Designed with exacting minimalism, the space is crafted from dark wood, waxed concrete and steel, with soft, recessed lighting and a singular diaphanous pendant illuminating the bar.
For this collaboration, Chef Park and Anthony Vaccarello worked closely with Daeyong Kim on a limited-edition range of tableware. Glazed in matte ochres and deep blacks with subtle imperfections, these handcrafted ceramics act as pedestals for the sculptural omakase creations. Each piece bears the stamp of the designer, chef and ceramicist and is available for purchase exclusively at the Rive Droite boutique.
Seating is highly limited in the Saint-Honoré space, available for two evening services from Tuesday to Saturday. Given the exclusivity of the experience, reservations are strongly recommended.