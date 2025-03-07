6 best Mughlai restaurants in India to indulge in during Ramadan 2025

A vintage gem that has been serving Mughlai cuisine since 1913, Karim's is an institution in itself. It may lack the chic, upscale luxury of five-star restaurants, but its heart and deep history more than compensate for that. Dining here in Ramzan is an experience that is imbued with tradition, and the menu that is devoted to tried and tested recipes handed down over the generations.

Must-try: Mutton Korma, Badam Pasanda and Sheermal.