6 best Mughlai restaurants in India to indulge in during Ramadan 2025

Ramadan is not only a time for spiritual reflection but also for coming together over lavish Iftar feasts. Throughout India, some of the best restaurants provide a selection of the best Mughlai cuisine, combining to perfection traditional flavours with an upscale dining experience. Here are six high-end restaurants where you can indulge in the rich culinary heritage of Mughlai cuisine during Ramadan.
1. Dum Pukht (New Delhi)
A quintessence of refined Mughlai cuisine, Dum Pukht is a fine dining restaurant that revives the ancient art of slow cooking. The ambience of the restaurant, reminiscent of the grandeur of Awadh, is in perfect harmony with its pungent and richly flavoured fare.
Must-try: Dum Pukht Biryani, Kakori Kebabs and Shahi Nehari.
2. Masala Library (Mumbai)
Masala Library revives centuries-old recipes and provides a modern twist to Mughlai cuisine while keeping the essence intact. The sophisticated decor, combined with molecular gastronomy, takes the dining experience to the next level.
Must-try: Galouti Kebab, Deconstructed Butter Chicken and Tandoori Lamb Chops.
3. Shah Ghouse Café & Restaurant (Hyderabad)
For the most authentic and local Mughlai food experience in Hyderabad, look no further than Shah Ghouse Café & Restaurant. Situated in the very centre of the city, this legendary restaurant has earned a name for its high-quality Hyderabadi and Mughlai cuisine, especially during the holy month of Ramzan.
Must-try: Hyderabadi Haleem (Ramzan special), Mutton Biryani, Paya, and Osmania biscuits with Irani Chai.
4. Karim's (Delhi)
A vintage gem that has been serving Mughlai cuisine since 1913, Karim's is an institution in itself. It may lack the chic, upscale luxury of five-star restaurants, but its heart and deep history more than compensate for that. Dining here in Ramzan is an experience that is imbued with tradition, and the menu that is devoted to tried and tested recipes handed down over the generations.
Must-try: Mutton Korma, Badam Pasanda and Sheermal.
5. Peshawri (Chennai)
Chennai might not be the first city that comes to mind for Mughlai cuisine, but Peshawri at ITC Grand Chola proves otherwise. The restaurant specialises in rich, smoky flavours with a focus on slow-cooked dishes.
Must-try: Dal Bukhara, Sikandari Raan and Tandoori Jhinga
6. Arsalan (Kolkata)
A household name in Kolkata, Arsalan is famed for its biryanis and Mughlai dishes that perfectly balance flavours and textures.
Must-try: Mutton Biryani, Chicken Rezala and Firni.