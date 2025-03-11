This Jaipur restaurant gears up for an unforgettable Holi

Jaipur’s Big Tree Café is welcoming all guests to a huge open–air celebration of Holi over two days. On March 13, between 1–5 pm and March 14, March 11 am onwards, the café will be converted into the focal point for celebratory activities in the city.

A live DJ will create a soundtrack of classic Holi tunes mixed with modern beats to ensure an energetic vibe for all guests. There will be classic Holi fare like thandai and gujiya served along with other sweet and savoury dishes.

Experience a foam–filled pool party for a fun and rejuvenating way to celebrate. Guests are invited to dress in their brightest colours to get into the festival mood. The two-day celebration is a chance to make memories in the midst of colourful music and food. Set your calendars for a great celebration.