This restaurant launches special Ramadan meal boxes for a royal iftar experience

Lucknowee introduced its Ramadan Meal Boxes, a well-designed Iftar feast that takes diners on a food journey reminiscent of Lucknow directly to the table. Lucknowee designed various boxes in different sizes with which customers can try the richness and diversity of authentic Lucknow foods.

Details about the meal box

The menu includes variations like the Paneer Makhanwala Meal Box, including creamy paneer makhanwala, Awadhi dal, paratha, jeera rice and pineapple halwa, and the Murg Makhanwala Biryani Meal Box, with a savoury chicken biryani and makhani gravy, paratha, raita and pineapple halwa. Other variations suit both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, with a variety on offer.

Lucknowee's Ramadan deals are home-delivered through food delivery platforms in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Dehradun, making it easy to have a convenient and authentic Iftar experience.