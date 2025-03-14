Bourbon Gujiya? Viral food trend takes over this Holi

Social media has now become a hub for food trends, and this Holi, one dessert that has taken Instagram by storm is Bourbon Gujiya. Food content creators and home chefs are putting a delicious spin on the traditional gujiya by incorporating the rich chocolatey taste of Bourbon biscuits into the filling. This viral trend is not just a treat for the taste buds but also an aesthetic delight, making it a must–try for festival celebrations. The perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, Bourbon Gujiya is turning heads with its unique flavour and visual appeal.

What is Bourbon Gujiya?

A modern twist on the traditional Indian gujiya, a crescent–shaped, deep–fried pastry filled with khoya (milk solids), dry fruits and coconut. Meanwhile in the fusion version, chocolate, cocoa powder and crumbled Bourbon biscuits are used in the filling, giving it a richer, delicious flavour. While the outside crust remains crisp and flaky, the inside gives an amazing combination of creamy khoya, crunchy almonds and the famous Bourbon chocolate flavour. Both versions share the same basic structure, but their key differences lie in the flavour, texture and ingredients.

If you’re looking out to add this chocolaty treat in your festive menu, check out the recipe:

Recipe of Bourbon Gujiya

● Mix all–purpose flour with ghee and mix it together until the right consistency with pinches salt for taste.

● Add water gradually and knead a firm dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for 20–30 minutes.

Prepare the filling

● Crush the Bourbon biscuits with its cream.

● In a pan, lightly roast the khoya until it turns golden.

● Mix the roasted khoya, crushed Bourbon biscuits, powdered sugar, chopped nuts, cocoa powder and grated coconut.

Assemble the gujiya

● Roll out small portions of the dough into thin circles.

● Place a spoonful of the Bourbon filling in the centre.

● Fold the dough over to form a semicircle and seal the edges using a little water or by pressing with a fork.

Fry the gujiya

● Heat oil or ghee in a pan over medium heat.

● Deep–fry the gujiya until golden brown and crispy.

● Drain on a paper towel.

Serving

Drizzle some melted chocolate or dust them with powdered sugar for extra flavour and enjoy after letting them cool slightly.

(Written by M. Abirami)