Indulge in the Ramadan feast at this luxury hotel in Pune

Feel the authentic spirit of Ramadan through an Iftar dinner at Chingari, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, by Chef Gulam Qureshi. Traditions are carried on in this slow–cooked cuisine with soothing spices. Order Yaadgaar Gosht ki Chaapein, Chandni Wala Resham ka Kukkad, followed by Shahi Dahi ke Kebab.

Savour Gosht Haleem, Murgh Yakhni Pulao, Kathal aur Kachhe Kele ka Haleem and Akbari Paneer. Signature dishes are Dal Gosht, Nizami Subz, Handi Gosht, Shami Kebab, and Makhmali Paneer aur Subz ki Seekh.

Finish the meal with rich desserts. Shahi Tukda, Malpua with Rabdi and Gulab ki Firni offer a sweet finale. Indulge in a Ramadan dining experience beneath a starry sky where tradition collides with excess.

INR 2,099++ per person. Till March 31, 7–11 am. Chingari, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel