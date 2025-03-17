Five celeb-owned food ventures in India we bet you didn't know about

Forget red carpets and scripted lines! Your favourite celebrities are proving they’re just as savvy in the boardroom as they are on screen. From cricket pitches to culinary kitchens, these stars are launching businesses that reflect their passions and redefine the game. This list unveils the business ventures of your favourite stars, offering a glimpse into their entrepreneurial spirit and the diverse ways they're shaking things up in the world of commerce. Let's dive into the fascinating world where celebrity meets commerce:

Neuma | Karan Johar

More than just a restaurant, Neuma is a carefully curated cinematic dining experience, a testament to Karan Johar's refined aesthetic and his deep appreciation for storytelling. Nestled in the historic heart of Colaba, Mumbai, this venture transcends the typical dining establishment. Every detail, from the carefully chosen décor to the soft lighting, contributes to an atmosphere that feels both intimate and grand. The menu, a reflection of Karan's own discerning palate, features dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delicious.

Mercii | (co-founded by) Arpita Khan Sharma

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma's first venture into the hospitality industry is making quite the noise and rightfully so! Located at 81 Crest, Khar, Mumbai, Mercii offers a premium European fine dining experience, a destination that has been created through the collaboration of Arpita Khan Sharma, Ketul and Gaurav Parikh and Anuj & Vicky Chugh of Richboyz Hospitality and Richboyz Entertainment. This restaurant offers an exquisite menu of authentic European cuisine, a sophisticated cocktail programme and curated entertainment, all within an ambience that reflects gratitude and warmth.

SuperYou | (co-founded by) Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is bringing his signature boundless energy to the snacking world with SuperYou, a brand designed to fuel the modern go-getter. This venture, co-founded with Nikunj Biyani of Think9 Consumer Technologies, is all about providing high-quality, protein-packed snacks that don't compromise flavour.

Twiddles | (co-founded by Yuvraj Singh)

Yuvraj Singh is redefining healthy snacking with Twiddles, a brand that proves that nutritious food can also be incredibly delicious. Co-created by Infinity Studios, Twiddles reflects Yuvraj's commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles, particularly for children. The brand's range of spreads and bites is carefully crafted to provide essential nutrients while satisfying cravings, making it easy for people of all ages to make healthier choices.

Aquatein | (investor) Sunil Shetty

Sunil Shetty has thrown his support behind Aquatein, India's first protein water, a revolutionary product that simplifies protein consumption and makes it accessible to everyone. In today's fast-paced world, it can be challenging to meet our daily nutritional needs. Aquatein addresses this challenge by providing a convenient and refreshing way to get a protein boost.