Guess what age we feel the happiest? The answer might surprise you!

Happiness is a goal shared by nearly everyone. It's the driving force behind much of what we do, whether it's seeking meaningful experiences or pursuing moments of joy. However, many people struggle with the feeling that happiness is hard to attain, or worse, that their happiest days are in the past.

Recent studies, though, challenge this notion and offer a refreshing perspective. Research reveals that happiness doesn’t necessarily peak in youth or early adulthood. Instead, most people experience a gradual increase in happiness as they age, reaching its highest point in a surprising stage of life.

The surprising peak of happiness

To uncover when people feel the happiest, researchers from Germany and Switzerland examined data from more than 460,000 participants across different countries and cultures. Their research focused on three essential elements of subjective well-being—overall life satisfaction, positive emotions, and negative emotions.

The findings were unexpected—70 is the age at which people are the happiest. Happiness tends to rise steadily over the years, reaching a peak around this age before beginning to decline again. In fact, the research showed that satisfaction with life generally falls between childhood and early adolescence, climbs toward a peak at 70, and then gradually declines again as people approach their mid-nineties.

At 70, many people have less concern for their careers or material success, giving them more time to invest in personal relationships and self-care. They often feel that the hardest parts of life are behind them and that they have achieved a sense of personal accomplishment.

Contrasting views on the happiest age

Not all researchers agree on the exact age when happiness peaks. A study by the London School of Economics found that happiness tends to be highest at age 23, when many people are optimistic and full of potential about the future. Meanwhile, Harvard researchers believe happiness peaks around age 35, as people stabilise in their careers and build stronger personal connections, contributing to a sense of satisfaction and fulfillment.

Despite differences in the findings, one thing remains clear — happiness is a lifelong journey that evolves with age. It's not about finding a specific age when happiness will arrive, but about nurturing it through everyday life.

Middle-aged struggles

While adolescence is often seen as a tumultuous period, with emotional and physical changes making it difficult for many young people, middle age can be a particularly challenging time. Researchers at Princeton University point to the ages between 45 and 48 as the most stressful, due to factors like career pressures, financial concerns, and the onset of the “mid-life crisis.”

In general, studies show that both young adults and the elderly tend to report higher levels of happiness than people in middle age. This concept is known as the “inverted U” relationship—happiness tends to decrease during middle age and then increase again as people grow older. This is particularly true for people in their early 50s, who typically report the lowest levels of life satisfaction, with happiness improving again as they enter their sixties and seventies.

Shifts in perspective

The decline in happiness during middle age is not necessarily related to a significant change in life circumstances. A healthy and successful person at 50 is likely to remain so at 55. What does change, however, is how people feel about their lives. As people age, they tend to experience fewer regrets and disappointments, becoming better at managing their emotions and accepting things as they are. In many cases, status and social competition become less important, with older individuals focusing more on what truly matters to them.

This change may be linked to the natural course of life. During young adulthood, there’s a greater emphasis on status, physical attractiveness, and finding a partner. As people age, these concerns diminish, allowing for more peace of mind and contentment.

Also, as we grow older, we gain wisdom that allows us to find joy in even the simplest moments, proving that happiness truly is a lifelong pursuit.