This Juhu restaurant unveils a bold new Mediterranean menu

Luuma House, Juhu, has introduced a new menu celebrating the rich flavours of Mediterranean food. The restaurant a culinary haven for Lebanese, Greek, and Turkish food, now presents an improved dining experience.

The new menu takes diners on a gastronomic trip of dishes that harmoniously balance tradition and excess. Start with the Lyali Beirut Mezze, a combination of hummus muhammara, labneh and falafel, accompanied by warm pita bread. The Tunisian Harissa Chicken Kebab gives a smoky spicy kick while the Moroccan Dijaj Pide gives a spiced flatbread experience. The Yemeni Mutton Mandi a slow-cooked mutton meat dish with saffron rice and Arab spices gives a comforting feast.

Desserts feature the Zafrani Milk Cake with saffron and hazelnut cream and the Pistachio Nutella Kunafa a crunchy nutty and chocolatey treat.

The new menu hopes to unite people over food inspired by the streets of Beirut and Istanbul. Expect a fusion of comforting and thrilling dishes in a welcoming environment.