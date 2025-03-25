Experience a royal Iftar feast at this restaurant in Kerala

This special iftar menu features a variety of dishes prepared using age-old recipes, perfect for sharing with loved ones. From succulent kebabs and aromatic biryanis to flavourful curries and freshly baked breads, each dish reflects the warmth and generosity of the season. Live cooking stations add to the experience, serving freshly grilled delights. Guests can also enjoy an assortment of traditional beverages like Jallab and rose sherbet, which are refreshing and hydrating after a day of fasting.

To end the meal on a sweet note, guests can indulge in traditional desserts like baklava, sheer kurma, and kunafa, which hold a special place in iftar celebrations across cultures. Complementing the feast is the gentle strumming of the Oud, enhancing the Arabian-inspired atmosphere.

From 16 to 30 March 2025. 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm. At Nombili Restaurant, The LaliT Resort & Spa Bekal.