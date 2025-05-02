World Tuna Day 2025: Exploring how tuna took over global cuisine

Tuna isn’t just a kitchen staple, it’s a cultural phenomenon. Every year on May 2, we celebrate World Tuna Day, honouring this fish not only for its economic and environmental importance but also for how it has tantalised taste buds around the globe over the last century. From wartime meals to its appearances in pop culture, tuna’s rise to fame has been quite the adventure.
From canned convenience to the tuna sandwich revolution
Tuna really took off in popularity in the early 20th century, especially as canned food became a go-to convenience during and after World War II. Canned tuna became a trusted, protein-rich choice for soldiers and later for working-class families. Its mild flavour made it perfect for quick, easy meals, paving the way for the beloved tuna sandwich. In both the United States and Europe, it quickly became a lunchbox favourite, celebrated for its affordability, long shelf life, and versatility.
Literature, pop culture and the tuna mystique
Interestingly, tuna has often been idealised in books and movies. Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea famously highlights tuna as a prized catch and a symbol of resilience. In British literature, the tuna sandwich has been portrayed as a subtle nod to modernity and Western domestic life. Over the years, tuna has come to represent not just health and convenience, but also a taste of aspirational global living.
Tuna’s modern appeal
These days, tuna can be found in everything from gourmet sashimi to poke bowls. Health trends have certainly contributed to its ongoing popularity—it’s packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and is low in fat. Tuna is now enjoyed in various cultures and cuisines, from Mediterranean salads to Korean gimbap.