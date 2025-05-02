World Tuna Day 2025: Exploring how tuna took over global cuisine

From canned convenience to the tuna sandwich revolution

Tuna really took off in popularity in the early 20th century, especially as canned food became a go-to convenience during and after World War II. Canned tuna became a trusted, protein-rich choice for soldiers and later for working-class families. Its mild flavour made it perfect for quick, easy meals, paving the way for the beloved tuna sandwich. In both the United States and Europe, it quickly became a lunchbox favourite, celebrated for its affordability, long shelf life, and versatility.