Matcha 201: A beginner’s guide for first-time sippers

What to expect when you first sip matcha?

One of the biggest roadblocks that I have seen people stumble upon is having the wrong kind of expectation from its taste, which leaves them disappointed when it’s not met. Don’t expect a sugar rush or a Starbucks-style syrup bomb. Matcha is vegetal, earthy, and slightly umami—an acquired taste for some.

Ceremonial grade matcha, used for sipping, has a smoother, sweeter flavour. Culinary grade is more robust, meant for lattes, bakes, or smoothies. If you’re new, try it with oat or almond milk for a creamy, mellow experience. A touch of honey or vanilla can help ease you in.

Pick your powder wisely

Matcha isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of tea. Depending on how you plan to sip (or stir) it, the type you choose makes all the difference.

1. Ceremonial grade matcha – The champagne version of matcha, it is traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies exclusively and is made from the youngest, most tender tea leaves. It’s stone ground into ultra fine powder and has a sweet natural taste (not the syrupy kind), with a bitter but delicate taste. Smooth, vibrant, and creamy when whisked with just hot water—it’s perfect for sipping slowly in your quiet mornings. No milk, no sweeteners, just pure green goddess in a cup.

2. Culinary grade matcha – Your go-to for recipes and experimentation, this one has a slightly more robust and tad more bitter taste but still retains its high quality. It is however designed to hold its own when mixed with other ingredients. Add it to lattes, cakes, smoothies, pancakes, or even salad dressings. Its bolder flavour ensures that the essence of matcha doesn’t get lost in the blend.

3. Premium grade matcha – A happy middle ground between ceremonial and culinary, premium grade matcha is great for daily drinkers. It has a smoother taste than culinary grade, but doesn’t carry the price tag of ceremonial. Whether you’re whisking it with water or blending it into a morning oat milk latte, premium matcha is reliable, rich in L-theanine, and versatile enough to be part of your daily routine.

4. Matcha blends – If you’re not completely committed yet for the grassy, umami notes of an authentic matcha, blends might be your best bet. These are matcha powders mixed with other ingredients like coconut milk powder, vanilla, or adaptogens like ashwagandha. Some even include sweeteners. While they’re not as "pure," they’re approachable and perfect for easing into the matcha life.