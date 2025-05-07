Fruit charcuterie skewers: The most Instagrammable snack this summer

One reason these skewers are so popular is how seamlessly they fit into various summer occasions. Whether you prepare them in advance for a brunch spread or whip them up fresh at a picnic, they’re mess-free, portable, and perfect for any weather. Plus, they bring a cheerful splash of colour to any table, no matter the event.

Some folks are even taking it a step further by freezing the skewers for a cool treat. These icy delights not only provide relief from the heat but also enhance the natural flavour and texture of the fruit.