Here are some popular Indian snacks we can never get over

Snacks are more than just fillers between meals, they’re tiny celebrations of taste that awaken the senses and lift the mood. They arrive like old friends during tea-time conversations, quiet midnight cravings, or lazy afternoons when time feels slow. In every crunch, spice, or savoury note lies a story, a memory, or a feeling of home. Indian snacking is an emotion, deeply rooted in tradition yet ever evolving, always ready to comfort, surprise, and delight.
Samosa
There’s something undeniably magical about this golden, crispy delight that instantly tugs at our heartstrings. Stuffed with a spiced potato-pea filling and encased in a flaky, triangular pastry, the samosa isn’t just a snack, it’s an emotion. Whether you’re battling hunger pangs, seeking comfort after a long day, or simply craving a familiar bite of happiness, a samosa somehow always fits the mood. It’s nostalgic, satisfying, and utterly irreplaceable, one that doesn’t just fill your stomach, but also fixes something deep inside.
Pakodas
Crispy, golden, and irresistibly comforting, pakodas are the perfect snack to brighten any day. Whether it’s the crunch of crispy onions or the soft warmth of potato inside a seasoned batter, each bite brings a wave of joy. Deep-fried to perfection, these little delights are nothing short of magical, especially on rainy days or chilly evenings. Served with a tangy chutney, pakodas hold the power to instantly lift your spirits and soothe your hunger. They’re more than just a snack; they’re a moment of warmth, a burst of flavor, and a simple pleasure that feels like home.
Murukku or Chakli:
This crispy, spiral-shaped snack, made from rice flour and a blend of spices, goes by various names across India. Known as chakli in the west, murukku in the south, and chakli in some northern regions, it’s a beloved treat enjoyed by people of all ages. The crunchy texture and flavourful seasoning make it a perfect snack with tea or on its own, often savoured during festive occasions and celebrations. Each region has its unique twist on this traditional snack, but the essence remains the same — a delightful combination of crispiness, spiciness, and a hint of warmth from the spices.
Bhel
Bhel Puri and its cousin from Kolkata, Jhalmuri, share a similar charm but are distinct in their own way. While both are made with puffed rice, an assortment of fresh vegetables, and spices, Jhalmuri stands out with the bold addition of raw mustard oil, giving it a tangy kick. Bhel Puri, on the other hand, incorporates chutneys like green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney, adding a delicious balance of spice and sweetness. What truly makes these snacks special is the room they leave for creativity. Whether you’re in Kolkata enjoying a plate of Jhalmuri or savouring Bhel Puri by the beach, the beauty lies in the ability to experiment. At home, you can mix and match your favourite ingredients—be it crunchy sev, tangy chutneys, or extra veggies—and create your own perfect version.
Dhokla
This soft, spongy, and savory snack from Gujarat is a true delight. Made with fermented rice and chickpea flour, it’s light, fluffy, and subtly spiced, often served with tangy green chutney and a sprinkle of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and sesame seeds on top. Whether enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack with tea, or at a party, dhokla has a magical ability to melt in your mouth and leave you craving more. It’s a perfect blend of flavours—slightly sour from fermentation, yet balanced with the warmth of spices, making it an irresistible treat that’s both healthy and satisfying!