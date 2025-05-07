Here are some popular Indian snacks we can never get over

Murukku or Chakli:

This crispy, spiral-shaped snack, made from rice flour and a blend of spices, goes by various names across India. Known as chakli in the west, murukku in the south, and chakli in some northern regions, it’s a beloved treat enjoyed by people of all ages. The crunchy texture and flavourful seasoning make it a perfect snack with tea or on its own, often savoured during festive occasions and celebrations. Each region has its unique twist on this traditional snack, but the essence remains the same — a delightful combination of crispiness, spiciness, and a hint of warmth from the spices.

Bhel

Bhel Puri and its cousin from Kolkata, Jhalmuri, share a similar charm but are distinct in their own way. While both are made with puffed rice, an assortment of fresh vegetables, and spices, Jhalmuri stands out with the bold addition of raw mustard oil, giving it a tangy kick. Bhel Puri, on the other hand, incorporates chutneys like green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney, adding a delicious balance of spice and sweetness. What truly makes these snacks special is the room they leave for creativity. Whether you’re in Kolkata enjoying a plate of Jhalmuri or savouring Bhel Puri by the beach, the beauty lies in the ability to experiment. At home, you can mix and match your favourite ingredients—be it crunchy sev, tangy chutneys, or extra veggies—and create your own perfect version.