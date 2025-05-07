The Indian thali: A cultural and nutritional symphony on a plate

At its core, the Indian Thali is designed to nourish both body and soul. Ayurveda, India’s ancient system of medicine, influences the way food is combined on a thali. Sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent — the six essential tastes — are all represented, encouraging a complete sensory and digestive experience.

Lentils provide protein, while rice and breads offer carbohydrates. Vegetables supply fibre and vitamins, and fermented items like buttermilk or curd help with digestion. Pickles and chutneys bring heat and tang, sparking the appetite and stimulating the palate. Even the placement of items often follows ritual or regional logic — with the sweet at the end, or the salt at the upper left.