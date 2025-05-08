8 must-have foods to store at home for blackouts or disasters

When it comes to weather extremes, India certainly has its fair share—from cyclones battering the coast to those sweltering summers that leave us in the dark for days. These disruptions can really throw a wrench in daily life, making it tough to access fresh food and cook meals. That’s why experts suggest keeping a basic emergency food supply kit at home. Stock it with non-perishable, nutrient-rich foods that don’t need refrigeration or complicated prep.
Fox nuts and roasted chana: Makhana, or fox nuts, along with roasted chana, are loaded with protein, antioxidants, and minerals. They’re low in moisture, which means they have a long shelf life. Plus, they’re easy to snack on and gentle on the stomach, especially during stressful times or when you’re feeling under the weather.
Instant Poha and Upma Mixes: You can find ready-to-eat or just-add-hot-water packs of poha, upma, or khichdi in most supermarkets these days. Opt for versions that include extra vegetables or lentils for a more balanced meal.
Jaggery and Peanuts: This classic Indian duo of jaggery and peanuts is a fantastic source of iron, healthy fats, and quick energy, perfect for those moments when you’re feeling physically drained or emotionally overwhelmed during an emergency.
Tetra-Pack Milk and Canned Paneer: Ultra-heat treated (UHT) milk and shelf-stable paneer are fantastic options for families, especially those with kids. These products can stay good for months when unopened and are great sources of protein and calcium.
Glucose & Electrolyte Mixes: In India’s hot and humid climate, ORS sachets and glucose packets are essential for preventing dehydration and weakness, especially when the water supply is limited or contaminated.
Whole-Grain Crackers: These are a smart alternative to bread. Choose varieties high in fiber and low in sodium to ensure sustained energy during power cuts or lockdowns.
Canned Beans: Canned black beans, chickpeas, or kidney beans are lifesavers in emergencies. They’re fully cooked, require no heating, and provide essential nutrients and plant-based protein.
Herbal Teas: Single-serve turmeric or ginger tea bags help soothe the stomach and boost immunity. These traditional remedies are a comforting, low-effort option during high-stress periods.