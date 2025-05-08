8 must-have foods to store at home for blackouts or disasters

Fox nuts and roasted chana: Makhana, or fox nuts, along with roasted chana, are loaded with protein, antioxidants, and minerals. They’re low in moisture, which means they have a long shelf life. Plus, they’re easy to snack on and gentle on the stomach, especially during stressful times or when you’re feeling under the weather.

Instant Poha and Upma Mixes: You can find ready-to-eat or just-add-hot-water packs of poha, upma, or khichdi in most supermarkets these days. Opt for versions that include extra vegetables or lentils for a more balanced meal.

Jaggery and Peanuts: This classic Indian duo of jaggery and peanuts is a fantastic source of iron, healthy fats, and quick energy, perfect for those moments when you’re feeling physically drained or emotionally overwhelmed during an emergency.