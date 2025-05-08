Rediscovering sacred ingredients in modern South Indian cuisine

Across South India, kitchens are witnessing a gentle resurgence of ancient ingredients once reserved for temples, rituals, and medicinal use. These elements—long considered sacred—are no longer confined to the realm of tradition. Instead, they are finding fresh expression in modern dishes, carrying with them centuries of meaning and memory.

The revival is less about novelty and more about reconnecting. Sacred ingredients such as indigenous millets, native greens, foraged herbs, and heirloom grains are being embraced not just for their nutritional value but for their spiritual significance. Once offered to deities and prepared during auspicious festivals, these foods are now becoming central to everyday cooking with a renewed sense of reverence.