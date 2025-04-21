This new Hyderabad eatery has authentic, homely South Indian preparations

There has been a noticeable shift in what people expect from a restaurant. While some enjoy trying new cuisines and experimenting with a fusion of flavours, there is a growing section that prefers food that feels like home. At the end of the day, all one really wants is a plate of comforting food that allows them to sit back and eat until their soul is satiated. Fast food is taking a back seat, while wholesome, nutritious meals cooked with simplicity have become the talk of the town.
This week, we visited Illu — an old mansion thoughtfully converted into a restaurant. True to its name, the moment you step in, you feel like you’ve arrived home. The walls are adorned with large antique wooden art pieces, while the stone floor is beautifully embellished with Athangudi tiles. The two-storeyed eatery exudes a majestic yet earthy charm, brought to life by its wooden interiors. Much like our own households, what makes Illu particularly special is that — from the recipes to the interiors — it is a heartfelt family passion project.
Without further ado, we found ourselves seated at a table surrounded by families enjoying their lunch. A seasonal special to begin with, we tried the sweet Mango lassi — a thick, creamy concoction that struck the perfect balance between milk and mango, offering a rich and satisfying mouthfeel.
For the appetisers, we had Butter broccoli served with spiced mayonnaise and hot garlic sauce. Deep-fried with a delicate batter coating, each crispy bite carried a dominant yet delightful flavour of garlic and butter. The Chilli paneer — long, thin fingers of soft cottage cheese served with salad — was given a South Indian twist with the addition of curry leaves.
The showstopper of our meal was undoubtedly the thali, brimming with authentic Andhra flavours. It featured five quintessential dishes: Dal, Ulavacharu, Sambar, Rasam, and Perugu pachadi. The elaborate spread also included Potato and Bhindi fry, tangy Tomato chutney, creamy Bottle gourd curry, a spicy Tomato and drumstick curry, Tamarind rice, Matka dahi, and Rava kesari. Served with rice, papad, podi, and a generous dollop of ghee, every element came together to elevate the experience.
We ended our meal on a sweet note with a Hyderabad favourite — Apricot pleasure — a creamy and comforting dessert that was the perfect finale to a soulful lunch.
`800 for two. At Jubilee Hills.