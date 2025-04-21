This new Hyderabad eatery has authentic, homely South Indian preparations

There has been a noticeable shift in what people expect from a restaurant. While some enjoy trying new cuisines and experimenting with a fusion of flavours, there is a growing section that prefers food that feels like home. At the end of the day, all one really wants is a plate of comforting food that allows them to sit back and eat until their soul is satiated. Fast food is taking a back seat, while wholesome, nutritious meals cooked with simplicity have become the talk of the town.

This week, we visited Illu — an old mansion thoughtfully converted into a restaurant. True to its name, the moment you step in, you feel like you’ve arrived home. The walls are adorned with large antique wooden art pieces, while the stone floor is beautifully embellished with Athangudi tiles. The two-storeyed eatery exudes a majestic yet earthy charm, brought to life by its wooden interiors. Much like our own households, what makes Illu particularly special is that — from the recipes to the interiors — it is a heartfelt family passion project.