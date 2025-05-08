Peace, and the Weight of Memory

The evening ended with a soft rain, the kind that Mumbai is known for. As we drove from the city’s southern tip back to my parents’ home in the suburbs, the streets shimmered with reflections, the moment stretching out like a sigh.

But morning arrived heavy. I woke with a sinking feeling—something primal, something in my gut. News had broken of surgical strikes across the border, carried out in response to a horrific attack on civilians in Pahalgam. The headlines spoke of retaliation. But all I could feel was a quiet dread.

They say the gut is the first to know when something is wrong. Mine had already begun its silent protest. It wasn’t just the horror of what had happened. It was the fear of what might still unfold.

For many who’ve grown up in more peaceful decades, war is a story from another time. But for those of us who remember the early ’90s—or the tension and fear of the Kargil conflict in 1999—this unease is all too familiar. The tremor in the breath, the ache that finds its way into your bones, the weight of knowing that peace is not permanent. It’s a thread—easily frayed, easily forgotten.