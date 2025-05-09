Treat your mom to a lavish Mother's Day brunch at this Pune restaurant

Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel invites you to celebrate Mother’s Day with an afternoon of luxurious culinary artistry. The hotel is offering a thoughtfully curated brunch designed to reflect the beauty and warmth of motherhood.

What can you expect on the menu?

Guests can indulge in a diverse menu featuring Indian favourites such as Malabar Chicken Biryani, Lamb Zafrani Korma and Chettinad Curry alongside vegetarian options like Tandoori Phool and Paneer Long Latta. For a taste of Maharashtra the brunch includes phodniche varan, bhareli vangi, and the soulful masale bhat, all served with freshly made bhakris and vibrant chutneys like thecha and shengdana. Asian delights like Pad Thai, Prawn Satay and Mushroom Dim Sum will also be available. A special Mother’s Day exclusive Spatchcock Chicken glazed with saffron cream will be a highlight.

Younger guests can enjoy a dedicated corner with cupcake and cookie decorating and a pasta station. The dessert selection features Swiss Rolls, Basque Cheesecake, tarts, popsicles, profiteroles and handcrafted ice creams with various toppings.

Adding a touch of extra indulgence, every mother dining at the brunch will receive a beautiful piece of jewellery from Palmonas and can participate in lucky draws and games to win exclusive prizes.

INR 2,249 ++. May 11, 12.30–4 pm. At Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel