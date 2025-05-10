Is frappé different from Frappuccino?

How would Ballerina Cappuccina fare as a Frappuccino? Perhaps, a tad sweeter, milkier, flavoured and icy.

The name alone conjures an elegant twirl of espresso, sugar, and foam. But take that graceful, coffee-forward base, throw in some ice, syrup, and whipped cream, and you’ve got something entirely different: the Frappuccino, which is Starbucks’ signature spin on the blended coffee drink.

Frappuccino versus frappé

On a hot day, few things hit the spot like a cold, creamy coffee. While frappés and Frappuccinos might seem interchangeable at first sip, they’re actually quite different in origin, preparation, and taste.

A frappé, especially popular in Greece, is a no-frills, foam-topped drink made with instant coffee, cold water, sugar, and ice, typically shaken or blended to create a frothy, refreshing treat. It’s strong, simple, and all about the coffee.

A Frappuccino, on the other hand, is an indulgence. It is a creamy, customisable, dessert-like version of the former. Starbucks bought a coffee shop chain called The Coffee Connection in 1995 which started this drink, and thus got rights to the name. The first Frappuccino tasted like a coffee milkshake.

The caffeine quantity also differs between the two. A regular frappe typically contains 60-90mg of caffeine from instant coffee and it stays fairly steady since the recipe is simple.

The caffeine content in a Frappuccino varies between 0mg to 155mg, depending on the size and type ordered.

If you're working from home, and you need an iced treat on your break, you can definitely go for a frappe. But if you're in the mood to eat out with some mates, Frappuccino might suit you better. It just depends on what you’re craving at the moment.