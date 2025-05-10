The Mountain Maggi mystery: Why it truly tastes better up high

For numerous passing through the cold Himalayan hills, a hot plate of steaming Maggi noodles is a must ritual. Along the stretch from Manali to Darjeeling, ‘Maggi Point’ signs are inescapable a reflection on the dish’s entrenched place within Indian food culture. Food expert and radio host Kunal Vijayakar recently delved into the origins of this iconic instant noodle and asked the age-old question: why does Maggi taste irrefutably superior in the hills?

Here’s why Maggi actually tastes better in the mountains

As tourists navigate mountain roads, they look forward to the relief provided by these unassuming stalls. Slurping hot noodles against stunning scenery provokes a zeal rarely seen at lower elevations. But is this increased flavour a product of our imagination or is there some real reason for the mountain Maggi magic?

The biting cold undoubtedly has a role to play. As the mercury falls, a steaming plate of Maggi provides a warm hug. The jarring contrast between the cold air and the hot spicy noodles is an experience hard to match in warmer weather. In addition the physical effort of walking at high altitudes probably heightens the pleasure of even plain food.