What is Buknu? Exploring the ancient ayurvedic spice mix

In the heart of Uttar Pradesh, especially in places like Kanpur and Fatehpur, there’s a culinary treasure that’s been around for centuries -Buknu. This powerful Ayurvedic spice blend, once a staple in many North Indian kitchens, is now being rediscovered by chefs, health enthusiasts, and food historians for its rich flavor and health benefits.
Buknu is more than just a spice mix; it’s deeply embedded in Ayurveda and traditional healing practices. Crafted from a mix of ingredients like asafoetida (hing), dry ginger, black salt, cumin, carom seeds (ajwain), dried mango powder (amchur), and occasionally castor root, each element has its own health-boosting purpose. Traditionally, these ingredients were sun-dried and ground together, not only to enhance the taste of dishes but also to support digestion, detoxify the body, and bolster immunity.
Thanks to its dry nature and antimicrobial properties, Buknu has a long shelf life and doesn’t spoil easily. This made it a vital travel food for traders and pilgrims in centuries past, serving as both a spice and a preservative.
In many homes, particularly in rural Uttar Pradesh, Buknu found its way into everything—from parathas and dals to boiled veggies and pickles. With its tangy, slightly bitter, and spicy flavour, it also served as a go-to remedy for stomach issues like indigestion, gas, and bloating. Elders often suggested a pinch of Buknu mixed with warm water after a hearty meal.
Although it lost some popularity over the years due to the rise of modern spice blends, Buknu is making a comeback, thanks to local food startups and culinary influencers. Many brands are bringing it back into kitchens across India, with some innovative chefs are even incorporating it into modern dishes—imagine Buknu-spiced hummus or Buknu-roasted potatoes!