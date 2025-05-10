What is Buknu? Exploring the ancient ayurvedic spice mix

Buknu is more than just a spice mix; it’s deeply embedded in Ayurveda and traditional healing practices. Crafted from a mix of ingredients like asafoetida (hing), dry ginger, black salt, cumin, carom seeds (ajwain), dried mango powder (amchur), and occasionally castor root, each element has its own health-boosting purpose. Traditionally, these ingredients were sun-dried and ground together, not only to enhance the taste of dishes but also to support digestion, detoxify the body, and bolster immunity.

Thanks to its dry nature and antimicrobial properties, Buknu has a long shelf life and doesn’t spoil easily. This made it a vital travel food for traders and pilgrims in centuries past, serving as both a spice and a preservative.