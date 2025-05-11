Inspired by the flavours of Indian ingredients, this cafe brings a new matcha menu to Goa

Goa’s cafe scene just got a vibrant green infusion. Maverick & Farmer known for their innovative coffee blends have launched a new matcha-forward menu drawing inspiration from the diverse flavours of India and using locally sourced ingredients. This exciting menu reimagines matcha showcasing it through authentic Indian tastes and celebrating the heart of Indian culture.

What can you expect on the menu?

Forget conventional matcha preparations. Maverick & Farmer's new offerings are a playful exploration of regional ingredients. The Matcha-aam Panna evokes the nostalgic taste of street-side aam panna with chargrilled mango, rock salt, smoked paprika and a delicate matcha foam. The Matcha tender coconut fizz combines carbonated tender coconut water with the subtle sweetness of musk melon topped with a matcha cloud.

Other intriguing concoctions include Green and Grey a refreshing blend of cold brewed Earl Grey tea, almond milk and matcha and Plain and Simple, a surprisingly harmonious mix of cold brew coffee and tender coconut water. Where the white roses grow offers a fragrant experience with cold brew Bikaneri white rose syrup, and tender coconut water while Cool and Collected presents a cooling bael fruit foam atop cold brew and tender coconut water.

This unique menu promises a fresh and exciting way to experience matcha blending familiar Indian flavours with the vibrant green tea. Keep an eye out for Maverick & Farmer's new matcha creations at select locations in Goa.

INR 270 onward. Ongoing, 8.30 am – 10 pm. Maverick & Farmer, Goa, Anjuna