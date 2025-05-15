Head to this restaurant for traditional desserts made of mangoes

Khandani Rajdhani is once again turning up the flavour this summer with the highly anticipated return of its Aamlicious Festival 2025. Running from April through June, the annual celebration transforms the beloved mango into a joyful culinary experience across all its locations. This year holds extra significance as the brand proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary, a testament to its culinary brilliance tradition and unmatched hospitality.

What can you expect on the menu?

Marking four decades as a guardian of India’s thali tradition Khandani Rajdhani is honouring the King of Fruits in grand style. The Aamlicious Festival is more than just a seasonal menu it’s a mango-powered journey promising nostalgia delight and mouthwatering memories for all who partake.

Alongside Rajdhani’s legendary thali, the specially curated menu features a rotating selection of mango-based delicacies. Guests can anticipate highlights such as creamy Aamra,s tangy Kachi Kairi preparations, flavourful Mango Dal, aromatic Mango Pulao and a variety of signature mango desserts offering a sweet and celebratory finish to the meal. In keeping with the brand’s ’365 Days 365 Menus’, philosophy the rotational mango dishes ensure a fresh and exciting experience with each visit.