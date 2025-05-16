Coconut in Indian cooking: 5 uses other than making chutney

In Indian cuisine, coconut is so much more than just a common ingredient, it represents nourishment and versatility. While many people think of it mainly for classic chutneys or as a garnish, this tropical gem has a lot more to offer. From breakfast to dessert, coconut can be found in nearly every dish.
Here are five simple and unexpected ways to bring coconut into your everyday cooking, going beyond the usual chutney. These ideas blend traditional roots with modern trends, providing something delightful for every home cook.
1. Coconut Milk for Creamy Curries and Soups: Coconut milk is a fantastic substitute for dairy cream. It’s a staple in South Indian, Goan, and Thai dishes, enriching gravies, stews, and soups. Not only does it add a creamy texture, but it also brings a gentle sweetness that beautifully balances spices.
2. Coconut Flour for Gluten-Free Baking: As gluten-free cooking becomes more popular, coconut flour is stepping into the spotlight as a nutritious alternative to wheat flour. It’s high in fibre, low in carbs, and works wonderfully in pancakes, muffins, and even rotis when mixed with other flours.
3. Toasted Coconut for Texture and Crunch: Toasted coconut flakes can transform salads, smoothie bowls, and desserts. Their delightful crunch and nutty aroma can elevate even the simplest dishes. You can toss them into granola mixes or sprinkle them over fruit salads for an extra layer of texture.
4. Coconut Sugar as a Natural Sweetener: Sourced from the sap of the coconut palm, coconut sugar boasts a low glycemic index and a rich, caramel-like flavour. It’s ideal for sweetening drinks, baking, or swapping out white sugar in traditional Indian sweets.
5. Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil in Everyday Cooking: Beyond just deep frying, cold-pressed coconut oil is perfect for sautéing vegetables or tempering dals. It enhances the flavour in stir-fries and can be drizzled over steamed rice or upma for an extra touch of richness.