Coconut in Indian cooking: 5 uses other than making chutney

Here are five simple and unexpected ways to bring coconut into your everyday cooking, going beyond the usual chutney. These ideas blend traditional roots with modern trends, providing something delightful for every home cook.

1. Coconut Milk for Creamy Curries and Soups: Coconut milk is a fantastic substitute for dairy cream. It’s a staple in South Indian, Goan, and Thai dishes, enriching gravies, stews, and soups. Not only does it add a creamy texture, but it also brings a gentle sweetness that beautifully balances spices.

2. Coconut Flour for Gluten-Free Baking: As gluten-free cooking becomes more popular, coconut flour is stepping into the spotlight as a nutritious alternative to wheat flour. It’s high in fibre, low in carbs, and works wonderfully in pancakes, muffins, and even rotis when mixed with other flours.