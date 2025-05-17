Do noodles cook faster than spaghetti? Here’s what we found

When hunger hits and you're short on time, picking the right pasta can really make a difference. At first glance, spaghetti and noodles might look alike, but their cooking times can vary quite a bit, especially when you're in a rush. So, do noodles actually cook faster than spaghetti? The answer depends on their ingredients, shape, and thickness.
Noodles, especially types like instant ramen, rice noodles, or egg noodles, usually cook faster than traditional Italian spaghetti. This is mainly because they have thinner strands and a higher surface-area-to-volume ratio. Some noodles are even pre-cooked and dehydrated during production, so they only need a few minutes to soften in boiling water. On the other hand, spaghetti is typically made from durum wheat and shaped into thicker strands, which take longer to achieve that perfect al dente texture.
Instant noodles lead the race in speed and convenience
When it comes to quick meals, instant noodles are hard to beat, usually cooking in just 2–5 minutes. They’re parboiled during processing, allowing them to rehydrate quickly. In contrast, regular spaghetti generally takes about 8–12 minutes to cook, depending on the brand and whether it’s fresh or dried.
Rice noodles cook faster than wheat-based spaghetti
Rice noodles, often found in Asian dishes, are also quick to prepare, typically within 3–5 minutes. Their thinner and more porous structure allows hot water to penetrate quickly, and their unique starch composition makes them more responsive to heat.
Egg noodles offer middle ground in cook time
Egg noodles, popular in various European and Asian recipes, usually take about 5–7 minutes to cook. Made from eggs and wheat flour, they have a softer texture than spaghetti but still offer more bite than instant noodles. This places their cooking time right between instant and traditional pasta.
When it comes to cooking, noodles, especially instant, rice, and egg types, usually get done quicker than spaghetti. This is mainly because of their unique composition, how they're processed, and their thickness. So, if you're in a hurry but still want something tasty, noodles are often the way to go!