Do noodles cook faster than spaghetti? Here’s what we found

Instant noodles lead the race in speed and convenience

When it comes to quick meals, instant noodles are hard to beat, usually cooking in just 2–5 minutes. They’re parboiled during processing, allowing them to rehydrate quickly. In contrast, regular spaghetti generally takes about 8–12 minutes to cook, depending on the brand and whether it’s fresh or dried.

Rice noodles cook faster than wheat-based spaghetti

Rice noodles, often found in Asian dishes, are also quick to prepare, typically within 3–5 minutes. Their thinner and more porous structure allows hot water to penetrate quickly, and their unique starch composition makes them more responsive to heat.