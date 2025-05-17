Is Kabuli chana the same as chickpeas? Here’s what to know

As plant-based diets gain traction around the world, legumes like chickpeas are becoming essential in many kitchens. One variety that often makes an appearance in Indian recipes is kabuli chana. But is it just another name for chickpeas, or is there more to it?
Yes, kabuli chana is indeed a type of chickpea. This term specifically refers to the larger, light-colored variety that’s popular in North India and the Mediterranean. You’ll recognise these beige chickpeas in canned goods or in dishes like hummus and chana masala. In international markets, they’re simply called chickpeas or garbanzo beans.
Chickpeas are generally divided into two categories: kabuli and desi. Kabuli chana has a smooth, lighter skin and is a bit larger. In contrast, desi chana is smaller, darker, and has a rougher texture. Desi chana is often split and sold as chana dal after processing. Both types belong to the same species—Cicer arietinum—but they differ in appearance and culinary uses based on their regions.
One reason kabuli chana is so popular in various cuisines is its delightful texture. When cooked, it becomes soft and creamy, making it perfect for dips, curries, and salads. On the flip side, desi chana tends to keep a firmer bite and is often used in heartier Indian dishes.
While there are slight differences in fibre and antioxidant levels, kabuli and desi chickpeas are nutritionally quite similar. Both are fantastic sources of plant protein, complex carbohydrates, and essential minerals like iron and magnesium.
Kabuli chana isn’t a different legume; it’s just a variety of chickpea distinguished by its size and colour. Both kabuli and chickpeas are vital to diets around the globe, differing mainly in how they’re used in cooking rather than in their nutritional value.