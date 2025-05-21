Trends

These Indian dishes can help you recover from food poisoning
Poha
Food poisoning can leave you feeling weak, nauseous, and drained. Whether it’s caused by contaminated water, undercooked food, or poor hygiene, the road to recovery of your gut health is often uncomfortable.

But knowing what to eat and what to avoid can help your body heal faster and restore balance.

Leave your stomach empty for some time during food poisoning

If you’ve been vomiting or experiencing diarrhoea, give your stomach a break for a few hours. Focus on staying hydrated first. Sip ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) to replace lost electrolytes. Drink coconut water, chaas (buttermilk) without spices, or clear vegetable broth.

Avoid sugary sodas, caffeine, and alcohol, which can irritate your stomach further.

Yoghurt can restore healthy gut bacteria

Here are some tasty dishes you can have

Once you can tolerate liquids, start reintroducing bland, easy-to-digest foods. Here are safe options:

Plain khichdi without spices or ghee

This comforting Indian dish made from rice and moong dal is gentle on the stomach. Skip the tadka and heavy spices.

Boiled rice or suji (semolina) upma

Plain boiled rice or a mildly prepared suji upma (without chilies or onions) can help bind the stomach and provide some energy.

Curd or plain yogurt

Curd contains probiotics that can help restore gut bacteria. Avoid mixing it with spicy or tangy foods.

Boiled potatoes or steamed carrots

These are easy to digest and help replace lost nutrients.

Toast or plain roti

Soft, unbuttered toast or dry roti can be a safe choice, just make sure they’re fresh and not oily.

Bananas

This is part of the classic BRAT diet (Bananas, Rice, Applesauce, Toast). Bananas are easy to digest and help replenish potassium.

Coffee is not good for you when you have diarrhoea

Foods to avoid while recovering:

Spicy and oily foods

Avoid all forms of spicy curries, pickles, deep-fried snacks like samosas, pakoras, or bhajiyas. These irritate the gut and can prolong diarrhoea or nausea.

Dairy (other than plain curd)

Milk, cheese, paneer, and cream-based dishes like shahi paneer or malai kofta are harder to digest and can trigger bloating. Raw fruits and vegetables

Salads, raw sprouts, and unwashed fruits can carry bacteria, especially risky when your gut is already vulnerable.

Caffeine and carbonated drinks

Tea, coffee, and fizzy drinks can dehydrate you and irritate the stomach lining.

High-fibre foods

While fibre is generally good, during food poisoning it can worsen diarrhoea. Avoid whole grains, chickpeas, rajma, and other legumes for a few days.

If symptoms persist beyond 48 hours, or if you experience high fever, blood in stool, or severe dehydration, seek medical attention immediately. Food poisoning can usually be treated at home, but some cases may require antibiotics or hospital care.

Eat frequently in small portions

Wash your hands before and after eating. Reintroduce your normal diet slowly over a few days, starting with lighter foods.

Getting through food poisoning can be rough, but a gentle diet with familiar Indian foods can help soothe your system while providing necessary nourishment. Listen to your body, and when in doubt, keep it bland.

