These Indian dishes can help you recover from food poisoning

Food poisoning can leave you feeling weak, nauseous, and drained. Whether it’s caused by contaminated water, undercooked food, or poor hygiene, the road to recovery of your gut health is often uncomfortable.

But knowing what to eat and what to avoid can help your body heal faster and restore balance.

Leave your stomach empty for some time during food poisoning

If you’ve been vomiting or experiencing diarrhoea, give your stomach a break for a few hours. Focus on staying hydrated first. Sip ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) to replace lost electrolytes. Drink coconut water, chaas (buttermilk) without spices, or clear vegetable broth.

Avoid sugary sodas, caffeine, and alcohol, which can irritate your stomach further.