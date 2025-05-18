The dos and don’ts of oiling hair in humid weather

Oiling frequency should be reduced in high humidity conditions

In cooler, drier weather, oiling your hair twice a week can be great. But during those humid days, once a week or even every ten days is plenty. This helps avoid buildup on your scalp and keeps your hair from feeling limp or sticky.

Avoid tying oiled hair or stepping out immediately after

A common mistake is putting your hair into a tight bun or braid right after oiling. This can trap sweat and create a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Plus, stepping out into the sun or rain right after oiling can irritate your scalp or even cause slight burns, depending on the oil you used.

Wash off completely and follow with a light conditioner

Always rinse your hair thoroughly with a gentle shampoo and don’t skip the conditioner. While oil provides nourishment, conditioner locks in moisture, giving your hair a sleek finish without the greasiness.