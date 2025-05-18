The dos and don’ts of oiling hair in humid weather

Hair care routines often need a little adjustment with the changing seasons, especially when humidity is high. That extra moisture in the air can throw off your scalp’s natural balance. While oiling is a go-to method for nourishing and strengthening hair, if you don’t do it right in humid conditions, it can backfire. Here’s what you should keep in mind before grabbing that bottle of coconut or almond oil this monsoon.
Scalp hygiene and timing make all the difference in results
In humid weather, your scalp can get oily and sweaty much quicker. If you oil your hair without taking this into account, you might end up clogging your pores, attracting dust, and increasing the chances of dandruff or fungal issues. Always start with a clean, dry scalp and apply oil a few hours before you plan to shampoo—definitely not overnight.
Choose lightweight oils and avoid heavy layering techniques
When it’s muggy outside, lighter oils like argan, jojoba, or grapeseed are your best friends. They’re much better suited for this kind of weather compared to thicker oils like castor or mustard. Heavy oils can weigh your hair down, make your scalp greasy, and be a pain to wash out, especially when your hair is already reacting to the humidity.
Oiling frequency should be reduced in high humidity conditions
In cooler, drier weather, oiling your hair twice a week can be great. But during those humid days, once a week or even every ten days is plenty. This helps avoid buildup on your scalp and keeps your hair from feeling limp or sticky.
Avoid tying oiled hair or stepping out immediately after
A common mistake is putting your hair into a tight bun or braid right after oiling. This can trap sweat and create a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Plus, stepping out into the sun or rain right after oiling can irritate your scalp or even cause slight burns, depending on the oil you used.
Wash off completely and follow with a light conditioner
Always rinse your hair thoroughly with a gentle shampoo and don’t skip the conditioner. While oil provides nourishment, conditioner locks in moisture, giving your hair a sleek finish without the greasiness.