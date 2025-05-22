Head to this donut store to grab their latest offerings inspired by the mango season

As summer heats up, Mad Over Donuts is inviting diners to dive into a mango-verse with its refreshing new seasonal offerings. The popular donut chain has launched two ‘a-peel-ing’ new additions designed to keep tastebuds cool and fruity: the Not Your Aam Donut and the Aam So Peachy Bubble Tea.

Mad Over Donuts unveils mango-inspired summer treats

The Not Your Aam Donut is a tropical delight featuring a blend of mango chocolate, rich pistachio paste, crunchy flakes and a kunafa crunch, promising a truly indulgent experience. Complementing this, the Aam So Peachy Bubble Tea offers the ultimate summer cooler with mellow peach flavours and chewy pearls for a fun twist.

Whether enjoying a relaxed day indoors or catching up with friends, these mango-infused picks from Mad Over Donuts are billed as the perfect way to beat the heat. Customers can now order these limited-time treats or drop by their nearest store to experience the magic of the mango-verse.