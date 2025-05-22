This food festival brings the taste of South India to Pune

Pune food enthusiasts are set for a culinary journey as the Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel hosts its highly anticipated South Indian Food Festival 2025. Running at the hotel's Feast restaurant, the festival promises to transport diners to the rich and diverse culinary heartland of South India, right here in Pune.

Taste of South India Arrives in Pune at Sheraton Grand

The event, more than just a meal, is a vibrant celebration of heritage heat harmony and home. Diners can explore flavours from the misty Western Ghats to the sun-baked plains of Tamil Nadu, and from Karnataka’s aromatic coffee trails to the bold, fiery soul of Andhra Pradesh. The menu features an array of authentic dishes including the Guntur Chicken Masala, slow-cooked Pork Ullarthiyathu and fragrant Chicken Kizhi Biryani, steamed in banana leaves.

To beat the summer heat, special coolants like Pineapple & Beetroot Sarlas will be on offer, alongside comforting Muringayilla Soup and Telangana Mutton Haleem. From popular street-side fare like Chicken 65 to nostalgic sweets such as Palada Payasam and Andhra Ariselu, every plate is an invitation to savour family recipes passed down for generations. This festival truly brings the soul of the South to Pune.

Price for one: INR 2,099++. May 23–29, 7–11 pm. Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Raja Bahadur Motilal Road