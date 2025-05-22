How foreign cuisines have shaped Indian food

Indian cuisine, often celebrated for its diversity and depth, is not just the product of native ingenuity but also a reflection of centuries of cultural exchange. From Persian pilafs to Portuguese vindaloos, the Indian plate tells the story of foreign encounters that have been embraced, adapted, and reinvented with unmistakable Indian flair.
The Mughals, arriving from Central Asia in the 16th century, introduced rich, aromatic dishes layered with spices, dried fruits, and nuts. Their legacy lingers in every biryani, kebab, and korma dishes that transformed the subcontinent’s royal kitchens and still define northern Indian hospitality today. The use of ingredients like saffron, dried apricots, and rose water in Indian cooking owes much to Persian culinary traditions.
Further west, the Portuguese made their mark along the Konkan coast, particularly in Goa. They brought with them not only the chilli pepper — now integral to Indian cooking — but also techniques such as pickling in vinegar and baking bread. Goan dishes like vindaloo and sorpotel are direct descendants of Portuguese recipes, adapted over time to suit local palates.
The British colonial period saw another layer of culinary fusion. Anglo-Indian cuisine emerged, blending Indian spices with British cooking sensibilities. The now-iconic chicken tikka masala, believed to have been created in the UK, is a lasting reminder of this exchange — a dish born from the desire to temper the boldness of Indian flavours for Western tastes.
Even earlier, ancient trade with China and Southeast Asia introduced techniques like stir-frying and fermentation, particularly in the north-eastern regions of India. Chinese migrants in Kolkata created what we now know as ‘Indian Chinese’ — a beloved, spicy hybrid cuisine featuring dishes like chilli chicken and Hakka noodles.
Each wave of foreign influence did not dilute Indian cuisine — it enriched it. India’s culinary strength lies in its ability to absorb and adapt, weaving global threads into its own gastronomic tapestry. Today’s Indian food, both at home and on the global stage, is not a static tradition but a dynamic, evolving celebration of shared histories and borrowed flavours — all deeply rooted in Indian soil.