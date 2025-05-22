How foreign cuisines have shaped Indian food

The British colonial period saw another layer of culinary fusion. Anglo-Indian cuisine emerged, blending Indian spices with British cooking sensibilities. The now-iconic chicken tikka masala, believed to have been created in the UK, is a lasting reminder of this exchange — a dish born from the desire to temper the boldness of Indian flavours for Western tastes.

Even earlier, ancient trade with China and Southeast Asia introduced techniques like stir-frying and fermentation, particularly in the north-eastern regions of India. Chinese migrants in Kolkata created what we now know as ‘Indian Chinese’ — a beloved, spicy hybrid cuisine featuring dishes like chilli chicken and Hakka noodles.